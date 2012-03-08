PHOTO: My Puppy Doggie For The Day!

This is Chrissy. She’s a little over two years old and is a strong girl

who came to the shelter as an owner surrender. She is very sweet and

knows some basic commands. She loves people and is incredibly

affectionate. She is very quiet and is beginning to show signs of play.

She would much rather just curl up next to you and snuggle. She appears

to be a very low key dog and would be great in a low key home.

If you would like to Adopt Chrissy or any dog contact:

Adam Garrett

Community Outreach Coordinator

Indianapolis Animal Care & Control

317-327-1384

Be a hero. Save a shelter pet

