PHOTO: My Puppy Doggie For The Day!

This is Chrissy. She’s a little over two years old and is a strong girl
who came to the shelter as an owner surrender. She is very sweet and
knows some basic commands. She loves people and is incredibly
affectionate. She is very quiet and is beginning to show signs of play.
She would much rather just curl up next to you and snuggle. She appears
to be a very low key dog and would be great in a low key home.

If you would like to Adopt Chrissy or any dog contact:

Adam Garrett
Community Outreach Coordinator
Indianapolis Animal Care & Control
317-327-1384
Be a hero. Save a shelter pet

