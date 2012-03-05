National
Items Needed for Midwest Food Bank

Midwest Food Bank at 6450 S Belmont St, Indianapolis, IN US 46217

Phone: (317) 786-8980

Tomorrow WHHH, WNOU, WTLC-FM and AM will be at locations all around Indianapolis accepting donations on behalf of Midwest Food Bank to take down to the tornado relief efforts in Southern Indiana. Here is the list of items they are looking for to be donated.

Canned Goods-Proteins, veggies, fruit

Tuna-In the package

Powdered Milk

Diapers

Baby wipes

Baby food

Pet Food

Liter Boxes

Laundry Baskets

Trash bags

Clorox wipes

Gatorade

Water

Ziploc Baggies

Batteries

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Razors

Wash Clothes

Health Kits-band-aids, medicine

Hand Sanitizer

Plastic containers for tooth brushes and other items

Feminine Hygiene Products

Plastic Silverware

Paper towels

Peanut butter

Jelly

Crackers

Granola Bars

Bread

Lunch meat

Condiments

Cookies

Plastic Apple sauce

Brooms

Cleaning Supplies

Juice

