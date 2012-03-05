Items Needed for Midwest Food Bank

Midwest Food Bank at 6450 S Belmont St, Indianapolis, IN US 46217
Phone: (317) 786-8980
Tomorrow WHHH, WNOU, WTLC-FM and AM will be at locations all around Indianapolis accepting donations on behalf of Midwest Food Bank to take down to the tornado relief efforts in Southern Indiana. Here is the list of items they are looking for to be donated.
Canned Goods-Proteins, veggies, fruit
Tuna-In the package
Powdered Milk
Diapers
Baby wipes
Baby food
Pet Food
Liter Boxes
Laundry Baskets
Trash bags
Clorox wipes
Gatorade
Water
Ziploc Baggies
Batteries
Toothbrush
Toothpaste
Razors
Wash Clothes
Health Kits-band-aids, medicine
Hand Sanitizer
Plastic containers for tooth brushes and other items
Feminine Hygiene Products
Plastic Silverware
Paper towels
Peanut butter
Jelly
Crackers
Granola Bars
Bread
Lunch meat
Condiments
Cookies
Plastic Apple sauce
Brooms
Cleaning Supplies
Juice