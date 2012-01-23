gossip
Amber Rose’s Ex-Publicist Accuses Her Of Stealing Money From Kanye

Amber RoseAccording to Amber Rose former publicist Janero Marchand, he was fired by Amber when he tried to warn Kanye that Amber was stealing from him.

Amber fired off a scathing email to Janero that stated:

I will make sure everyone I know will not work with u b*tch! How dear u be in the studio with kanye and talk MAD SH-T about me!!!! R u f-ckin crazy????

I cried days for u Janero!!!!! I will make sure ur blacklisted b-tch! I trusted u and u backstabbed me u aint sh*t but a fake Phony ass b*tch ass f-ggot ass Snitch!!!! I trusted u and u back stabbed my worst then anyone ever!!!! Then u talk about trusting a stripper???? F-ck U janero! U gossip like a f-ggot.

Stay the f-ck away from me b-tch and please don’t bother to apologize cuz its a rap!

Janero backed up the claims on twitter, he tweeted….

Set the record straight. Yes, I introduced Amber Rose to Kanye West for the “Robocop” video. She stole my 20% of her $100,000 for the video.

Amber & her brother Antonio were going to Hawaii plotting & stealing money from Kanye. I didn’t want anything to do with it so YES I told Ye

That is the real reason they broke up. I will speak more on it in my doc. The Michael Jordan of Models: This Is Janero drops in Feb. 2012.

Could this be just a disgruntled ex-employee trying to sell his book?

