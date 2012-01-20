GOSSIP: KATY PERRY KISSES A BOY AND LIKED IT!

It’s nice to see Katy Perry back in business.

At her first show since husband Russell Brand filed for divorce, Perry was the usual life of the party—which, in this case meant multiple costume changes, elaborate sets and planting a kiss on a lucky male fan’s cheek while performing at Sentul International Convention Centre in Jakarta, Indonesia.

And since he was shirtless, Perry took the opportunity to give the young man’s chest a playful pat-down, too.

Who wants to bet he liked it?

Though a bright-blue-haired Perry was photographed on the set of an Adidas commercial she was shooting last week, this was her first public appearance since acknowledging her split from Brand, who was busy promoting his new FX show at TCA last weekend.

“After 27 hours of flying (on an air bus, feels strange) I’m SO EXCITED to FINALLY be in INDONESIA! U guys have waited forever #timetodeliver,” Perry tweeted on Tuesday, adding the following day, “This 15 hour time difference is AWESOME! #smackingmyselfintheface.”

She wraps up her California Dreams Tour Sunday night in Manila, Philippines—but the party isn’t over.

Perry is nominated for two Grammy Awards, Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Solo Performance for “Firework.”

