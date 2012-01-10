gossip
Tameka Raymond On Usher: “He’s Very Accustomed To Having His Way, But…”

We may have met Tameka Raymond when she became Usher’s wife, but just because their marriage ended, doesn’t mean that her motherhood duties did, too. She is the mom of 5 children – all boys – Darrin, 21, whose father was murdered before he was born; Ryan, 12, and Kile, 10, whose father is Tameka’s first husband, music executive Ryan Glover; and Cinco, 4, and Naviyd, 3, her kids with Usher.

She recently spoke to Uptown about balancing work (she’s the owner of two businesses) and romance:

On her custody battle with Usher:

He is a man very accustomed to having his way. This has nothing to do with how I parent. Trust me, I never will have a desire to keep a man away from his kids. I am not June Cleaver or head of the PTA, but I know I am a good mother.

On dating:

I am dating. It’s refreshing. I have not been single in a while. I got divorced and married in the same year. It was a run-on relationship. I don’t bring men around my children. They have never met an ‘Uncle Tony.’ The two that I did bring around, I married.

On what she looks for in a man:

A lot of guys like to play games. I like a man that’s a boss. I am not the dominant one. But a lot of the ones with the right mindset wear OshKosh overalls. And if they are not ﬂy, I don’t like them.

