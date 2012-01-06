gossip
Watch Michelle Obama Show Off Her Dance Moves On iCarly

We all know that first lady Michelle Obama isn’t afraid to get on the dance floor, and show you what she’s got, this time, FLOTUS has taken her dance moves to Nickelodeon’s “iCarly.”

In the clip below, Miranda Cosgrove’s Carly and her pals are given a verbal pat on the back by the first lady, who tells them she’s proud of the way they set up a webcast to celebrate the birthday of Carly’s dad, an Air Force colonel, when he couldn’t make it home.

She also finds time for a little “random dancing”:

The first lady will appear in the January 16 episode as part of her Joining Forces initiative that supports military families.

