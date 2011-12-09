Kourtney Kardashian To Give Baby To Sister Khloe?!

The Kardashian sisters are close, but exactly how close? According to MediaTakeOut.com an E! television insider informed them that the network pitched the idea to have Kourtney give the child she is carrying to sister Khloe.

The insider told the gossip site “It would be perfect, Kourtney can help Khloe it would add an interesting new wrinkle to their family dynamic. Not to mention, it would be ratings gold.”

Click here, for the full story!

Double Standard? Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant Again, Not Married

Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: