gossip
Home

Kourtney Kardashian To Give Baby To Sister Khloe?!

Leave a comment

kourtney kardashian khloe kardashianThe Kardashian sisters are close, but exactly how close? According to MediaTakeOut.com an E! television insider informed them that the network pitched the idea to have Kourtney give the child she is carrying to sister Khloe.

The insider told the gossip site “It would be perfect, Kourtney can help Khloe it would add an interesting new wrinkle to their family dynamic. Not to mention, it would be ratings gold.”

Click here, for the full story!

Double Standard? Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant Again, Not Married

Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Khloe Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 8 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 8 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 9 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 10 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 10 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 10 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 10 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 11 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 12 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close