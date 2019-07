HBO has announced that season three of True Blood will premiere Sunday, June 13th at 9:00pm.

On and off screen lovers Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer (pictured) will be back as everyone’s favorite grown up vampire couple Sookie and Bill.

If you need to catch up on season two of True Blood, HBO will begin running a season two encore on Sunday, March 21st at 9:00pm. Source

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: