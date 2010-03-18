GOSSIP: Winnie Cooper From ‘The Wonder Years’ Preggers

LOS ANGELES, Calif. —

Danica McKellar, best known for playing Winnie Cooper on TV’s “The Wonder Years,” and husband Mike Verta are reportedly expecting their first child.

According to People, the actress/author is due in the fall.

“I’m nearing the end of my first trimester and I’m so excited – I’ve been bursting to tell people,” the 35-year-old told the mag.

Danica said she was initially hesitant to acknowledge that she might be pregnant.

“I was in the middle of a really intense deadline for my book,” she explained. “I wanted to put off the [pregnancy] test because I didn’t want any distractions. That only lasted a day – I couldn’t stop thinking about it and I caved! You can’t try to put that off.”

She was even skeptical after taking an at-home test.

“When you do take the home pregnancy test, it doesn’t quite seem real. But when you see the baby and the heartbeat on the ultrasound, it’s so incredible,” she said. “Me and Mike looked at each other and we could not stop the tears. We are so happy.”

Her third book, “Hot X: Algebra Exposed” hits the shelves in August. She previously penned two other number crunching tomes, “Math Doesn’t Suck” and “Kiss My Math.”

Danica and Mike were married in March 2009.

[Source: AccessHollywood]

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: