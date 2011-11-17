gossip
Home

Rev Run’s Son Jojo Simmons Caught Up In Tranny Scandal

Leave a comment

Rev Run’s son Jojo Simmons was put on blast by a tranny named Julisa who is claiming he picked her up on Twitter. Now Julisa is exposing him, and even went as far as posting photos of his texts to her and putting up a video!  Julisa, was reportedly hit up by JoJo on twitter and the two began exchanging direct messages, and Jojo eventually gave her his number. Keep in mind that Julisa clearly states that she is a tranny in her Twitter profile.

Why Do Black Women Have a Better Body Image?

SCANDALOUS!!!

Take a look at what Julisa had to say below:

Jojo was once arrested in Manhattan for allegedly trying to buy weed.

Angela Simmons Strips Down For PETA [PHOTOS]

Diggy Simmons: “My Biggest Fear Is God” [EXCLUSIVE]

FOLLOW ME ON TWITTER: @Sweet_Sweetback

http://www.facebook.com/plugins/likebox.php?href=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fhellobeautifulofficial&width=305&colorscheme=dark&show_faces=false&border_color&stream=false&header=true&height=62

Hot Stories , Jojo Simmons , Rev Run

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 8 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 8 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 9 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 10 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 10 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 10 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 10 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 11 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 12 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close