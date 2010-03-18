gossip
GOSSIP: Tiger’s Mistress Leaks Her Sexts!

Article via Perez Hilton

Adult film “actress” Joslyn James has launched her new wesbite, sextingjoslynjames.com, and posted alleged text messages sent from Tiger Woods during their three year affair!

Tiger:Sent: 07:35 PM 09/08/2009:
Having a few issues at home. Might be a little later before i see you tonight

Tiger:Sent: 07:39 PM 09/08/2009:
Parent hood melt down:)

Tiger:Sent: 06:02 PM 10/01/2009:
Baby im not going anywhere or doing anything. You please me like no other has or ever will. I’m not losing that. You have to understand people love to tal

Tiger:Sent: 06:02 PM 10/01/2009:
k about me. sometimes its good and sometimes its bad. I have learned to just roll with it no matter how much it upsets me when its not true. My life is a

Tiger:Sent: 06:02 PM 10/01/2009:
fish bowl

**For obvious reasons, I’m not able to post the rest on this site. Click HERE for the reeeaaallly juicy stuff!

