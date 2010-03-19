gossip
GOSSIP: Heidi Montag Fires New Manager

Heidi Montag has fired Aiden Chase, a Malibu-based psychic whom she hired last week to replace husband Spencer Pratt as her manager, UsMagazine.com has learned.

On Monday, Montag began shooting a cameo in the comedy Just Go With It, starring Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston and Nicole Kidman. A source tells Us that Montag was “horrified” when he showed up on set, “demanding a significant portion of her Hills money.”

The source adds that when Chase recently followed her as she filmed The Hills, he tried to “move onto Audrina [Patridge],” whom he not only offered his healing/spiritual services but also asked to be her manager.

“The guy thinks he’s famous now — it’s ridiculous,” said the source. “He’s referring to himself as the most famous psychic in the world.”

