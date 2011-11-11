Keri Hilson & More Wow At The 2011 WEEN Awards

The 3rd Annual WEEN Awards went down last night, celebrating the women in entertainment who empower others worldwide.

Awarded at the event were Keri Hilson, Estelle, Editor of Billboard magazine Danyel Smith and TV and radio personality Egypt Sherrod for their proven commitment.

Mashonda and Melyssa Ford were also in the building. presented the awards to the ladies.

Who looked best?

