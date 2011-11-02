Don’t Forget To Vote

Click here if you live in Marion County, including the cities of Indianapolis, Beech Grove, Lawrence, Speedway and Southport.

http://maps.indy.gov/VIP/

Click here if you live in a county or suburb outside of Indianapolis

https://indianavoters.in.gov/PublicSite/PublicMain.aspx

EARLY VOTING

In Indianapolis/Marion County, you can early vote downtown City-County Building, Delaware Street Entrance as follows:

November 2nd – 4th – 8am – 7pm

November 5th & 6th – 10am – 5pm

November 7th – 8am – 12 Noon

ON ELECTION DAY

Polls Open 6am-6pm

OTHER IMPORTANT INFO

When voting early or on Election Day, make sure you have either an Indiana Drivers License or Indiana State Photo ID or one of the following other Official ID’s

US Passport, Military ID with your photo and expiration date, including INDEF expiration date. College students attending an Indiana State college or university can use their school’s photo ID if it includes an expiration date that’s current or after Nov 2010.

For more election information call 327-VOTE (8683)

