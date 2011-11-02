National
Home

Don’t Forget To Vote

Leave a comment

Click here if you live in Marion County, including the cities of Indianapolis, Beech Grove, Lawrence, Speedway and Southport.

http://maps.indy.gov/VIP/

Click here if you live in a county or suburb outside of Indianapolis

https://indianavoters.in.gov/PublicSite/PublicMain.aspx

EARLY VOTING

In Indianapolis/Marion County, you can early vote downtown City-County Building, Delaware Street Entrance as follows:

November 2nd – 4th – 8am – 7pm

November 5th & 6th – 10am – 5pm

November 7th – 8am – 12 Noon

ON ELECTION DAY

Polls Open 6am-6pm

OTHER IMPORTANT INFO

When voting early or on Election Day, make sure you have either an Indiana Drivers License or Indiana State Photo ID or one of the following other Official ID’s

US Passport, Military ID with your photo and expiration date, including INDEF expiration date. College students attending an Indiana State college or university can use their school’s photo ID if it includes an expiration date that’s current or after Nov 2010.

For more election information call 327-VOTE (8683)

make a difference , mayor election , vote

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 2 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 7 months ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 8 months ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 8 months ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 9 months ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 10 months ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 10 months ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 10 months ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 10 months ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 11 months ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 12 months ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close