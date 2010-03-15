GOSSIP: School District Cancels Prom Because Of Same-Sex Date

When Constance McMillen, an 18-year-old senior at Itawamba Agricultural High School in Mississippi, announced she’d be wearing a tuxedo and bringing a female date to the school’s senior prom the school district

said no way. School officials then circulated a flier stating that same-sex prom dates were prohibited.

The American Civil Liberties Union demanded that officials change the policy, stating it is a violation of students’ rights and not allowing McMillen to wear a tuxedo to prom violated her right to free expression. The ACLU gave the school district a deadline to rescind the ruling and, on Wednesday, the school board voted to cancel the prom rather than allow McMillen to attend with her girlfriend.

On Thursday, the ACLU filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Oxford to force the school district to sponsor the prom and allow McMillen to bring whom she chooses and wear what she wants.

Why does it always seem to come down to this? If she gets teased or ridiculed by her classmates, let her take the risk. Were the students going to boycott the prom? I doubt it. So now, because of these IDIOTS, no one gets a prom. Really nice…ruin the night for everybody else because you had to make a point. When will people realize that sexuality isn’t that big of a deal to this generation? Just let people live how they want to live, and stop worrying about whether or not it will bother people.

Source

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: