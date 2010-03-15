Indy
GOSSIP: Lady Gaga On Glee!

Just when you thought Glee couldn’t get any better: Lady Gaga has agreed to let the cast cover one of her songs this season. This coming from co-creator Ryan Murphy: “We’re doing an episode that’s a tribute to theatricality. We reached out to Lady Gaga and she said, ‘Yes, I’d love to be a part of it.’ So we will be doing Lady Gaga this season.”

Murphy also revealed that Matthew Morrison (Mr. Schuester) will sing two duets with Neil Patrick Harris, who will guest star as Mr. Schue’s old high school rival.

Madonna and Kristin Chenoweth will also be appearing in season two.

However, Murphy has had to say “no” to a lot of hopefuls, as well. “We’ve had to say no to a lot of American Idol contestants who have called. I’m shocked how many. Not just this season, but past seasons.”

Gleeks of the world…UNITE!!

[Source: E! News]

