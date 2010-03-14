GOSSIP: Jersey Shore House Could Be Yours

From usmagazine.com

Wanna fist pump in the place where it all went down?

A savvy real estate agent is renting out Jersey Shore‘s party headquarters to fans willing to pay $1800 to $15,000 per night.

Realtor Mike Loundy tells the New York Daily News that, since listing the Seaside Heights house a month ago, he’s fielded “hundreds” of calls by renters interested in sleeping at the summer home of Snooki, The Situation et al.

Guests can gab on the iconic duck phone, pose in front of the New Jersey State/Italian flag garage and even sleep in Snooki’s bed. “We had a professional cleaners here and they did go over everything — including Snooki’s sheets — thoroughly,” Loundy tells the News.

The two-floor property features six-bedrooms, six baths and is “approximately 3000 square feet,” Loundy confirms to UsMagazine.com. (See the full listing here.)

Sadly missing from the reality-TV landmark: the hot tub.

Loundy said the demand has been “amazing. It’s booking up fast,” and noted that it was recently rented out for a “Guido-themed” sweet 16 bash.

Renters must commit to at least three nights; the $1800 rate balloons to $15,000 on popular summer dates, such as July 4th.

Neighbor Zeke Roth counters bitterly to the News: “That house should be condemned as a toxic waste fill, not rented out to the public…the things they did on that show were just disgusting.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: