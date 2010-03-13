BLOG: Celeb Memoribilia Site Helps Pay For Corey Haim’s Funeral

The day after Corey Haim’s family solicited donations from the late actor’s fans to fund his burial, a Minnesota-based celebrity memorabilia Web site has announced they will provide $20,000 to cover the costs.

A representative from Startifacts confirms to UsMagazine.com that the company will donate proceeds from their Haim-related auctions to help defray burial costs, including the purchase of a headstone and transporting his body to his native Toronto.

Rather than wait until the auction items are sold, Startifacts will present the actor’s family a check next week at his funeral.

Haim died Wednesday at age 38.

Though his mother Judy has said he suffered pulmonary congestion, L.A. County Coroner Assistant Chief Ed Winter tells Us: “We did an autopsy. We gave his mother some preliminary findings but it does not mean it is the final cause of death. The final cause of death is pending toxicology and other reports. We did discuss issues involving his heart and lungs. We are not going to comment on specifics until the final results come back. It could be up to six weeks.”

On Friday, California Attorney General Edmund G. Brown, Jr., said his office is investigating an “illegal and massive prescription-drug ring” linked to the actor’s death.

An unauthorized prescription under Haim’s name was found while Brown’s office was looking into fake prescription pads, believed to originate in San Diego.

“Corey Haim’s death is yet another tragedy linked to the growing problem of prescription-drug abuse,” Brown told Us in a statement. “This problem is increasingly linked to criminal organizations…It’s a serious public health problem.”

[Source: US Magazine]

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: