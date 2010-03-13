gossip
GOSSIP: Bachelor Jake Thinks He Still Has Game…

"You know what I love most about you, Jake? Your mad skills."

He shoots — but doesn’t score.

At a January 13 Dallas Mavericks basketball game, an attractive young woman caught the eye of a familiar-looking gentleman: Jake Pavelka, who proposed to Vienna Girardi over three months ago.

An eyewitness at the game recounts in the new issue of Us Weekly that the handsome pilot followed the woman from her seat to the concession stand.

The 32-year-old reality star then took her hand “and said ‘You might have seen me on a TV show,'” the onlooker recalls. “He said ‘I think you are so beautiful, and you shouldn’t be standing here alone.'”

Pavelka was rebuffed: the woman in question was engaged, and her beefy fiance eventually appeared to put a kibosh on his advances.

Multiple sources tell Us Weekly that Pavelka isn’t serious with his bride-to-be Girardi, 23, when the cameras are off. “Everything he’s ever done has been with the goal of getting to the next level,” one source says.

And when the religious star embarked on his Bachelor taping, he claimed to have no intention of marrying any of the Bachelorettes. One source reports that he told girlfriend Tanya Douglas that his goal was completely spiritual. “He told her he was going to lead 25 women to God,” the insider claims.

To read more about Jake and Vienna after the final rose, what a body language expert thinks of their recent apperances, and more about his ex-girlfriends, check out the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands today!

[Source: US Magazine]

