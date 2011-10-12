OPINION: What To Watch During The NBA Lockout

original post written by @itsthecaptain

I’m not into reality shows unless you are counting The Ultimate Fighter and the possibility of no NBA Season is slowly taking years off of my life! Add to the fact of the weather changing for the worse, it could be some cold, lonely, boring nights if you don’t have a significant other. Football is only 2-3 times a week and I don’t watch every game..that’s what Sportscenter is for. So I been flipping through the channels and have actually been coming across some pretty decent television programs. Some are new, some are still hilarious but all of them have a chance to capitalize on this locked out sports audience. Let’s go to the list shall we?

The Office – Michael Scott is going and Now Andy “Nard Dog” Bernard is in charge and so far..the laughs keep coming. The two episodes I’ve had time to watch were “The List” where Rob California the New CEO of Dunder Mifflin separated the Winners and Losers and the “Incentives” episodes where Andy gets a tattoo on his but! Looks like the office is ready to do it even if Michael cant be there….That’s what she said. Catch The Office on NBC Thursdays at 9:00 pm

The X Factor – Now to some this is just American Idol reloaded. For the most part you are right but this contest is for all ages and Nicole from the Pussycat Dolls and LA Reid join Simon and Paul on a quest to find a talented solo act or group worth spending 5 MILLION DOLLARS ON! Now the groups are already split Boys, Girls, Over 30 and Groups and now the Judges are going head to hear to see who is the best! Check this out on FOX

Glee – Is probably the best display of subtle comedy and talent…my opinion of course. A lot of real life issues and good songs carry you through this show. Sue is still trying to Shut the Glee Club down and her latest campaign depends on it and Rachel and Kurt with their eyes on Broadway the “Gleeks” will be more than satisfied with this prime time entertainment! Check out Glee on FOX Tuesdays 8/7 central!

New Girl – Here is a new FOX Show that may be around for a few seasons.It Stars “Jess” played by Zooey Deschanel. The show kicks off with her catching her man cheating so she moves in with 3 random guys that she found on Craigslist. Instead of being a bunch of “creepers” they actually form a bond with her and treat her like a sister. They even help her get her stuff back from her ex! Check this out on FOX Tuesday nights at 9/8 central

2 Broke Girls – Now I caught this randomly one night but it was some pretty funny moments. The episode I seen had a former “Rich girl” being homeless and needing a job at a dine. From the Taser scene to one of the girls catching her boyfriend cheating and him saying “I can explain…..You weren’t supposed to be here” I definitely am making it a point to watch this show. The show features —Max (Kat Dennings) who is the broke struggling girl and Caroline (Beth Behrs) who was rich but is now broke because of her fathers “mistakes”. Check this out on CBS Monday nights at 8:30 pm

Tosh.O – This guy Daniel Tosh is TOO FUNNY! His show is based on the wild and crazy things that are being posted around the world on the internet. He has web redemption’s for the people who have received their “Fail” from America and his smash mouth comedy keeps a lot of laughs coming! I definitely would check this out if I were you! Find this show on Comedy Central!

Now this is only a select few programs that I can say I have actually watched and they were from “Pretty Funny” to “Hilarious”! And you don’t need the 1,000 channel television package to see all of them! So..Until you favorite team hits the court, you might as well get a few laughs in.

Other shows I’m waiting to actually watch..Parks and Recreation, Whitney and Alan Gregory…But make sure you watch the only reality show worth watching TUF SEASON 14! The Featherweight and Bantamweight classes finally get their shot on the reality series and they are putting on some of the Best Fights PERIOD!!!Team Miller is up 2-0 on Team Bisping Spike TV Wednesdays at 9pm

