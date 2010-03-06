National
Home

OSCARS: Why Not Make It Fun With A Drinking Game?

Leave a comment

Jeff Bridges always looks drunk. Lebowski!

(From LemonDrop.com)

You could spend this Sunday night debating the potential ramifications of House Foreign Affairs Committee’s movement to call the murder of ethnic Armenians in 1915 Turkey “genocide” on American-Turkish relations. You could.

Or you could buy some champagne, flip on the Oscars, and get crunk.

If you’re still reading, you’ve chosen … wisely. For your consideration: our helpful Academy Awards drinking game assembled for your bubbly-guzzling pleasure. Be sure to take a sip of your responsibly enjoyed alcoholic beverage …

… when anybody foreign takes the stage and apologizes for their English. If this includes the phrase “not so good,” take two drinks.

… when the orchestra tries to play somebody off (this happens often, so keep your swallows dainty). Two sips if the winner pulls a Julia Roberts and refuses to leave the stage.

… at all uncomfortable jokes made by hosts Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin about their own creepy personal lives. If they manage to catch former Best Actress winner Kim Basinger reacting, make ‘er a double.

… when the president of the Academy comes out to make his boring speech. Pace yourself, this could be awhile.

… whenever a presenter is speaking and the producer does a cutaway to his/her ex.

… whenever there’s a montage. (Except for “In Memoriam” tribute to everybody in Hollywood who died this year. Have some respect, you animals.)

… any and all things related to Betty White. Why would they discuss Betty White? We don’t know. It’s the year of Betty White. Drink, you fools.

… any and all shots of Jack Nicholson wearing sunglasses indoors.

… you know when the Ernst & Young accountants who tabulate the vote come out and stand awkwardly on the stage for 10 minutes and everybody’s like, “BOO, bring out an Affleck!” Drink then. Drink deeply.

… two drinks for swears. Three drinks for swears that don’t get bleeped in time.

drinking game , oscars , random , riggs

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close