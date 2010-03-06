GOSSIP: Adam Lambert Helps Bring Back “Unplugged”

One of MTV‘s seminal music programs of the 1990s, “Unplugged” has been revived in recent years as “Unplugged 2.0” for artists such as Lauryn Hill and Linkin Park, and most recently last year as an online concert series for Katy Perry, Adele, Vampire Weekend and other emerging acts.

This time around, “Unplugged” is a multi-platform branded entertainment vehicle for Starburst, which will sponsor the concert series’ revival across cable siblings MTV, VH1 and CMT and their respective websites, as well as use the series as branded content for MTVMusic.com and VH1 Mobile.

A variety of bands spanning different musical genres will perform on their corresponding network, starting with Adam Lambert on VH1 on March 10, Phoenix on MTV and Reba McEntire on CMT.

