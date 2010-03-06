Indy
Home

GOSSIP: Adam Lambert Helps Bring Back “Unplugged”

Leave a comment

One of MTV‘s seminal music programs of the 1990s, “Unplugged” has been revived in recent years as “Unplugged 2.0” for artists such as Lauryn Hill and Linkin Park, and most recently last year as an online concert series for Katy Perry, Adele, Vampire Weekend and other emerging acts.

This time around, “Unplugged” is a multi-platform branded entertainment vehicle for Starburst, which will sponsor the concert series’ revival across cable siblings MTV, VH1 and CMT and their respective websites, as well as use the series as branded content for MTVMusic.com and VH1 Mobile.

A variety of bands spanning different musical genres will perform on their corresponding network, starting with Adam Lambert on VH1 on March 10, Phoenix on MTV and Reba McEntire on CMT.

Source

adam lambert , CMT , MTV , slater , unplugged , vh1

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close