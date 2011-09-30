Rihanna’s Girl On Girl Action Caught On Film

Rihanna who’s known for her shock antics was recently caught making out on a boat with her publicist. The two are relaxing on a boat and are clearly enjoying each other when RiRi leans in for a kiss. Now granted, it could be Rihanna giving the media something to talk about as we’re sure she knows they follow her every move.

Rihanna recently made headlines when she went topless in Ireland on the set of her new video “We Found Love.”

A 61-year-old farmer from Bangor in Northern Ireland,gave permission for a film crew to shoot a video of the “Rude Boy” signer on his land. The farmer had no idea who Rihanna was, but he did not like what she was doing in his fields. Just as he was passing by on his tractor, she threw off her top and bra for the benefit of the rolling cameras.And he was not having it!!

So he politely asked them to leave his field — and they did.

Rihanna’s Video Shoot Shut Down By Irish Farmer For Being “Inappropriate”