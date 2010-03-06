National
GOSSIP: Conan O’Brien – ON TOUR!? Yes.

After weeks of speculation, the Wrap is reporting that the former ‘Tonight Show’ host will take his act out on the road in mid-April. The national tour is rumored to begin on the West Coast, with additional stops expected in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Chicago and New York.

As far as what Team Coco loyalists can expect to see on stage, sources say that O’Brien is bringing both his sidekick, Andy Richter, and members of his band along for the ride. Whether or not that includes Max Weinberg remains to be seen.

Rumors of a live show first began after Conan was booted from the ‘Tonight Show’ in January in favor of its previous host, Jay Leno. The funnyman left the network with a multi-million dollar settlement that will reportedly keep him off the TV airwaves until September.

An official statement on today’s story has yet to be released. In the meantime, we’ll wait to hear from Conan’s Twitter — which is where he will officially announce his tour dates next week, according to a source for E! Online.

