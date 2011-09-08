gossip
Kelis: “Katy Perry Is Crap!”

Kelis-Katy-perryKelis is clearly not a fan of “California Gurls” Katy Perry! According to Britain’s Daily Star newspaper the “Milkshake” singer said, “Katy Perry is crap. It’s just poor pop. Her name might be on her stuff but that doesn’t mean it’s any good.”

I don’t have a problem with folks speaking their opinion and venting, BUT it seems to me that a certain someone is a little bitter. Is it because Kelis feels Katy has the career she should’ve had? After all, didn’t Katy just tie Michael Jackson’s record for  #1 singles from the same album??

Maybe she should leak some nude pics like everyone else does to stay relevant! I mean I liked Kelis’stuff back in the day, but let’s be real the stuff that she came out with recently is wack!

