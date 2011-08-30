gossip
Naomi Campbell Gets Tied Up On V Magazine Cover

Naomi Campbell V Spain Magazine CoverNaomi Campbell covers the latest issue of V Magazine’s Spain edition. On the colorful cover, Naomi is bound by green rope and gagged by yellow tape. Appropriately, the story and photo shoot are inspired by provocative director Pedro Almodóvar’s film, Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!

“I am sure some have wanted to ‘Tie Me Up and Tie Me Down’. And perhaps others wanted to tape my mouth shut!,” Naomi said.

Naomi Campbell & Rob Evans Growl For Givenchy’s New Ads [PHOTOS]

Naomi Campbell Debuts T-Shirt Collaboration With Fiorucci & i-D Mag [PHOTOS]

