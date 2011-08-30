Naomi Campbell Gets Tied Up On V Magazine Cover

Naomi Campbell covers the latest issue of V Magazine’s Spain edition. On the colorful cover, Naomi is bound by green rope and gagged by yellow tape. Appropriately, the story and photo shoot are inspired by provocative director Pedro Almodóvar’s film, Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!

“I am sure some have wanted to ‘Tie Me Up and Tie Me Down’. And perhaps others wanted to tape my mouth shut!,” Naomi said.

