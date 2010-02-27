PICS: PETA Clowns On Tiger!

[Source: Bitten & Bound]

Animal-rights group PETA is planning to unveil a non-sanctioned Tiger Woods ad campaign within two weeks.

The “cheeky spay-and-neuter” add is aimed at cat and dog owners. Where might we see this new marque message? PETA is hoping to hoist the first one in the elite gated community of Windermere, the home of Tiger Woods and his wife Elin Nordegren. If they manage to get the athlete’s blessing, they will expand the reach of their message to a wider audience.

According to PETA spokeswoman Virginia Fort, “It’s a fun, tongue-in-cheek approach. We hope that billboard companies will understand. The world has been transfixed on Tiger’s life after Thanksgiving. We’re putting the focus where it needs to be. We’re sure Tiger will appreciate our attempt — from a story that’s distracted the world and followed Tiger — to turn it into something positive for little tigers.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: