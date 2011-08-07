gossip
GOSSIP: KATY PERRY TO BREAK MJ’S RECORD?

Katy Perry is poised to become the first artist to score five Number One hit singles from the same album on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart since Michael Jackson’s string of smashes from Bad in 1987. The singer’s new hit “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.),” has already earned this distinction on Billboard‘s pop songs chart, and is all but certain to do the same on their Hot 100 single chart later this week.

Perry’s previous Number One hits from her most recent album Teenage Dream have been “California Gurls,” “Teenage Dream,” “Firework” and “E.T.” “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F)” could very well be the final single from the record, but it seems likely that Perry could have enough momentum to push for a sixth hit. The up-tempo cut “Peacock” may be a likely candidate, particularly as it has already charted abroad and hit Number One on Billboard‘s Hot Dance Club Songs chart. The disc’s closing number “Not Like the Movies,” which she performed at the 2011 Grammy Awards show, is another possibility.

SOURCE:

billboard , katy perry , michael jackson

