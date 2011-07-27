gossip
Did Beyonce Ditch Kelly Rowland At Album Release Party?

Kelly Rowland’s third album, Here I Am, dropped yesterday. Kelly and the rest of the Destiny’s Child girls were in NYC to promote it at The Standard Hotel. What seemed like a Destiny’s Child reunion did not go over so well. While fellow DC member, Michelle Williams, fully supported Kelly and took pictures with her, it seemed like Beyonce was too good for that. Bey was spotted getting photographed by herself and no where near her old friends.  However all three ladies were dressed in black. Coincidence?

Check out pics from the event and let me know what you think.

