Trey Songz Lands Lead Role In Horror Film

Trey Songz has landed a role in Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D, another adaptation of the classic 1974 horror film. He will play the male lead and boyfriend of actress Alexandra Daddario.

Trey’s debut role will require him to be physical, romantic and heroic. The film, about a group of teens who come across a family of cannibals, will begin shooting in Louisiana later this month.

Do you want to see Trey (try to) act?

