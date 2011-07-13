VIDEO: Sharon Osbourne Wants to Meet Arnold’s “Predator”

Apparently Sharon Osbourne has been inspired by Catherine Kieu Becker, the Southern California woman who made headlines Tuesday for cutting off her husband’s penis.

Ms. Ozzy hit Madeo in West Hollywood for dinner Tuesday night, where she told our photog that she would help Arnold Schwarzenegger lighten his load … literally … by chopping off his philandering member.

Of course, Sharon says it so much funnier than we ever can … watch the vid to see her explain her whole plan, including what she’d do with the Govenator’s “willy” after she removed it … yikes!

