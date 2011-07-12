GOSSIP: Rihanna’s Stage Catches Fire!

On Saturday night (July 9th), Rihanna‘s concert in Dallas was cut short after the stage caught on fire. According to Theybf.com, The American Airlines Center had to be evacuated after a pyrotechnic freak accident happened on stage — and that didn’t sit well with fans because she was already an hour late going on. Rihanna had just finished performing “California King Bed” — and a glitch caused sparks to go flying on top of the stage. Sparks started flying down hitting her piano and instruments, and she ran off the stage to avoid getting hit. After she ran off stage, a spark caught on to a curtain or wire and a huge part of the stage went up in flames. Firefighters and the fire marshal quickly hit the stage to put out the flames. The concertgoers were quickly ushered out of the arena. Rihanna was about 75% through her show. She took to Twitter after the incident. She wrote, “DALLAS!!! We set the stage on FYAH tonight!!! LITERALLY!!! I’m so p*****, I was having so much fun with yall too!!! I gotta come back man!!”

