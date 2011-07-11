Indy
Late Night Monsters Wanted

Deacon

Today is my first day back from vacation. Been busy here. The moving

truck arrived. Mickey V has been helping me unload the new stripper pole and couch for the studio. Yea, Mickey got a stain on the other one. No comment…

The all new “Late Night” show begins tonight! I follow Mickey V starting at 10pm

The “Late Night” show is LIVE not recorded. It’s a new beginning on Radio Now 100.9 and I am honored to to the job.

This week I’ll be getting to know my new Radio Now family (you) and getting comfortable to my new surroundings.

In the next few weeks we will slowly introduce some new “Late Night” features that your really going to dig. Fun times ahead!

So, if your a “Late Night Monster”,  I want your drama,  I want your horror, I want your psycho. You and me, let’s get caught in a Radio Now romance.

Nocturnally yours,

Deacon

Late Night Monsters Wanted

