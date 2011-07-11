gossip
Rihanna Named Face Of Armani Underwear

Rihanna is the new spokeswoman for Emporio Armani Underwear and Armani Jeans. She will begin starring in campaign ads in September, promoting the fall/winter collection.

Last week, she posted a cryptic message on Twitter, saying: “U would NEVER guess what I’m doing right now!!! Hint Hint #Armani”

She was also spotted in Milan with Armani’s niece Roberta Armani in May, so we knew something was up!

She can tack this on to her long list of other endorsements, including Nivea Skincare, UNICEF and Vita Coco coconut water.

