VIDEO: Man Takes Flight Over Friend In Dunk Contest!

Very rarely do you get to witness random acts of greatness…I can say that over the weekend I was fortunate enough to witness a young man who really takes basketball seriously and hopes to go pro. Now I didnt get an interview but I did get to witness him in this years Hoop It Up Dunk Contest! He represented for Cincinnati Ohio and he promises this wont be the last you see of him. Take a look at his masterful display of elevation along with other contestants that were in the contest!

Kyte.Embed.path=”http://media.kyte.tv&#8221;;Kyte.Embed.altpath=”http://www.kyte.tv&#8221;;window.kyteplayer=new Kyte.Player(“”,{appKey:”default”,width:416,height:436,p:”s”,s:1408072,tbid:”161″});

2011 hoop it up , bananas , did you see that , dunk , dunk contest , jumps over friend , jumps over head , oh my god

