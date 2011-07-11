GOSSIP: Mila Kunis Accepts Marines Date Invitation

When late last week a Marine with moxie asked Mila Kunis to be his date for the Marine Corps Ball, we all hoped the “Friends with Benefits” star would accept. Days later, it’s confirmed: Kunis has accepted Sgt. Scott Moore’s invitation for the November event.

FOX411 asked the actress if she knew about the invitation (watch the video below) and Kunis’ co-star Justin Timberlake, who was on hand, said he’d made sure it would happen. “Have you seen this? Have you heard about this?” he asked her. “You need to do it for your country!

“I’m going to work on this, man,” Timberlake said in a message directed to Sgt. Moore. “This needs to go down!”

Kunis then replied, “I’ll go. I’ll do it for you,” Kunis said, before asking Timberlake if he was going to attend as well.

“They don’t want me!” he exclaimed. “They want you.”

Kunis then confirmed, “I’ll do it.”

It’s no surprise that Timberlake wanted to push Kunis to go to the ball. Timberlake, who is fairly selective in his tweets, recently made a Memorial Day shout-out, writing, “Everyone please THANK veterans, active personnel & their families this wknd for sacrifices they have made for us. I’m very thankful!”

