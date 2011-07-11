Rihanna & Drake “Quietly” Dating

Are Rihanna and Drake dating? Though the two deny it, sources are saying otherwise, claiming they are “quietly seeing” each other, according to the New York Post.

“They are definitely attracted to each other. But she’s all about her career, and he wants to date around.”

If you need anymore proof, the two were spotted dining & cuddling in the Buonanotte Supperclub in Montreal, Canada last month. See the pic here!

Who do you believe?

Rihanna Concert Cut Short After Stage Catches On Fire! [VIDEO]

Rihanna Parties With Her Brother In NYC [PHOTOS]

Rihanna Hits The Strip Club & Gets Cozy With Drake In Canada [PHOTOS]