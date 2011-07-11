gossip
Rihanna & Drake “Quietly” Dating

Are Rihanna and Drake dating? Though the two deny it, sources are saying otherwise, claiming they are “quietly seeing” each other, according to the New York Post.

“They are definitely attracted to each other. But she’s all about her career, and he wants to date around.”

If you need anymore proof, the two were spotted dining & cuddling in the Buonanotte Supperclub in Montreal, Canada last month. See the pic here!

Who do you believe?

Drake , Hot Stories , Rihanna

