Halle Berry Calls 911 Twice Over The Weekend

Halle Berry called 911 this weekend – twice. On Saturday, Halle spotted a man in her front yard after he’d jumped over her privacy wall, according to TMZ.

She called 911 and LAPD arrived, but it was too late. When house guests ran outside to confront him, he scaled the wall and fled.

Then on Sunday, Halle called 911 again. She was in her kitchen when she looked out the window and saw a man staring back at her, holding a book. Again, when police (with three cars and a helicopter!) arrived on the scene, the intruder was gone.

It is believed that that it was the same man; possibly a crazed fan trying to get an autograph or an ambitious paparazzi photographer.

So scary!

