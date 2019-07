Khloe Kardashian was spotted spending time with her stepkids Destiny and Lamar Jr. in Malibu. She treated hubby’s Lamar Odom’s daughter and son to lunch and dessert which consisted of shaved ice to cool them off on the hot day. Those kids sure do look like their daddy.

