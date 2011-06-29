gossip
GOSSIP: Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Talking Kids!

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are reportedly talking kids. A source told OK! that the couple are truly in love and they definitely see a future with each other. The source said, “Justin has told Selena she’s the one, and she feels the same about him. Selena adores Justin and is definitely in love for the first time in her life. She’s talked about how cute their kids would be and that sort of thing.”Justin and Selena are not anticipating being teenage parents. The source said, “Selena is a sensible girl. She and Justin are having an intimate relationship, but she’s not going to let herself get pregnant. She definitely loves kids and could see herself having Justin’s baby one day. But it’s not going to be right now. Her career is too important. Selena’s just breaking out and really starting to come into her own. “SELENA FINDS IT HARD TO BREAK FROM THE DISNEY MOLD Selena told the Philadelphia Inquirer that she is having trouble breaking away from the Disney mold. She said, “I come from Disney World and am not taken seriously. It doesn’t feel good to be rejected, to hear that directors want Mila Kunis, not a Disney girl. The perception is of somebody who probably overacts, probably has no sincerity, probably thinks of acting as a job rather than a skill.”

