GOSSIP: Beyonce Credits Hubby Jay-Z

BEYONCE SAYS JAY-Z PAVED THE WAY FOR GLASTONBURY PERFORMANCE Beyonce has revealed that Jay-Z‘s 2008 show at Glastonbury opened the door for her historic performance there this past weekend. Shortly after coming off stage, Beyonce — who was the first woman to headline the festival, could barely contain her excitement about her performance. She told Lauren Laverne and Jo Whiley, “I was able to see my husband perform here a couple years ago and it was one of the most exciting nights for me, and I don’t know if I would have been asked to come if he didn’t do the performance.” She continued, “I’m completely high. It’s so surreal what just happened. This is like a highlight of my career.”The singer revealed that she had been preparing for the show for about two months in advance. She said, “I don’t normally do festivals and 175,000 people, and I was very nervous. And everyone gave me so much love and I will never, ever, ever, ever forget this.”

