gossip
Home

GOSSIP: Beyonce Credits Hubby Jay-Z

Leave a comment

BEYONCE SAYS JAY-Z PAVED THE WAY FOR GLASTONBURY PERFORMANCE Beyonce has revealed that Jay-Z‘s 2008 show at Glastonbury opened the door for her historic performance there this past weekend. Shortly after coming off stage, Beyonce — who was the first woman to headline the festival, could barely contain her excitement about her performance. She told Lauren Laverne and Jo Whiley, “I was able to see my husband perform here a couple years ago and it was one of the most exciting nights for me, and I don’t know if I would have been asked to come if he didn’t do the performance.” She continued, “I’m completely high. It’s so surreal what just happened. This is like a highlight of my career.”The singer revealed that she had been preparing for the show for about two months in advance. She said, “I don’t normally do festivals and 175,000 people, and I was very nervous. And everyone gave me so much love and I will never, ever, ever, ever forget this.”

SOURCE :

beyonce , credit , glastonbury , Jay-z , performance , PhatZach

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close