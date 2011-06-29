GOSSIP: Beyonce Buys Her Sister 25 Pairs of Shoes!?

Beyonce went shoe crazy for her sister ‘s 25th birthday. According to The New York Post, Beyonce brought 25 pairs of shoes for Solo’s b-day — which was on Friday (June 24th). Although Beyonce was in the UK preparing for her Glastonbury gig, her assistant placed orders for designer heels at Saks and Bergdorf earlier in the week and they were delivered to Solange on her birthday.Bey is known for being generous. She brought her husband Jay-Z and $2 million Bugatti Veyron Grand Sports car for his 41st birthday back in December. Beyonce’s new album 4 hits stores today (June 28th).

SOURCE:

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: