GOSSIP: Madonna Back With Her 24 Year Old Boy Toy!

Madonna and her 24-year-old boyfriend, are reportedly dating again. The singer and her hip hop dancer were spotted in Paris over the weekend. Madonna reportedly accompanied Brahim to a nightclub where he was DJing and then they took the Eurostar to London together. Madonna and Brahim reportedly ended their relationship last month after Brahim’s family did not want him going to Kabbalah meetings. Madonna and Brahim met last September. Brahim is not the first “boy-toy” for Madonna. Madonna dated Brazilian model Jesus Luz after breaking up with Guy Ritchie in 2008. There is a 28 year age difference between Madonna and Brahim.

