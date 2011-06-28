Tia Mowry Welcomes Baby Boy!

Tia Mowry gave birth to a baby boy earlier today! It is the first child for her and her husband of two years, Cory Hardrict.

During her pregnancy, Tia revealed that Hardict was pampering so much her doctor argued against it. “He cooks for me every day. My doctor said I’m gaining too much weight, but Cory says, ‘It’s for the baby!’ It’s really sweet,” Tia told Us Weekly.

Mowry’s pregnancy was documented by The Style Network for a show to air later this year: Mowry Sisters Are Back With New Reality Show “Tia & Tamera Take 2″

Wonder what the newborn’s name will be! Tia promised to keep it in the “C” family to honor her hubby: Tia & Tamera Mowry Drop Baby Name Hints!

Pregnant Tia Mowry Poses Nude [PHOTO]

Tia Mowry Shows Off Baby Bump! (& Talks Morning Sickness) [PHOTO & VIDEO]