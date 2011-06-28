Fantasia Caught With Antwuan, AGAIN!

Fantasia Barrino was caught in Barbados with old-time lover Antwuan Cook. The two were captured swimming in the ocean with Fantasia lookin’ like she had a little spare tire action around her middle. I can’t help but wonder is this a baby bump or is Fantasia letting herself go… again? As for Antwuan, I could watch him in a bathing suit for hours. DAMN. But it makes me wonder what is he doing with Fantasia now?

It is still unreported whether Antwuan finalized his divorce with wife, Paula Cook. Fantasia admitted to getting an abortion the first time she got pregnant with Antwuan’s kid back in November. Is Fantasia ready to be Antwuan’s baby mama this time? What do you think?

Check out pics of the two in Barbados here:

