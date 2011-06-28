gossip
Home

Fantasia Caught With Antwuan, AGAIN!

Leave a comment

Fantasia Barrino was caught in Barbados with old-time lover Antwuan Cook. The two were captured swimming in the ocean with Fantasia lookin’ like she had a little spare tire action around her middle. I can’t help but wonder is this a baby bump or is Fantasia letting herself go… again? As for Antwuan, I could watch him in a bathing suit for hours. DAMN. But it makes me wonder what is he doing with Fantasia now?

It is still unreported whether Antwuan finalized his divorce with wife, Paula Cook. Fantasia admitted to getting an abortion the first time she got pregnant with Antwuan’s kid back in November. Is Fantasia ready to be Antwuan’s baby mama this time? What do you think?

Check out pics of the two in Barbados here:

For related stories on Fantasia look here:

Is Fantasia Pregnant Again By Married Boyfriend Antwaun Cook?

Antwuan Cook’s Ex-Wife Says Judge Was Biased In Fantasia’s Married Lover Case

Is Fantasia Pregnant?

antwuan cook , Fantasia , Hot Stories

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close