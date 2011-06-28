gossip
GOSSIP: KATY PERRY TO TIE MJ’S RECORD?

Katy Perry is on track to equal Michael Jackson’s US chart record with her new single, Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F).

The track, which sees Perry play geeky Kathy Beth Terry in the promo, is currently No.4 on the Billboard Hot 100, meaning that if it climbs to the top spot, it will be the 26-year old star’s fifth No.1 from her LP, Teenage Dream.

Katy has previously hit the summit with album tunes California Gurls, Teenage Dream, Firework and E.T., and is well on her way to catching up with the legendary King of Pop’s record.

Jackson, who passed away two years ago earlier this month, currently holds the record for the most No.1’s from an LP, thanks to his 1987 hit album, Bad.

MJ hit the top spot with I Just Can’t Stop Loving You, The Way You Make Me Feel, Bad, Man In The Mirror and Dirty Diana, all from the same album.

If Perry’s Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F) manages to climb up to poll position, she would become the only female performer in the 52-year history of the Billboard chart to achieve the feat.

