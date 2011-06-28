Indy
Home

TV: CHARLIE SHEEN GETS NEW SITCOM

Leave a comment

A new gig for newly-single Charlie Sheen: The dissed and dismissed Two and a Half Men actor is set to make his TV comeback — and we’re just as surprised as you are.

Sheen’s signed a new deal with Lionsgate Television — the studio behind TV hits such as Mad Men, Weeds, and Nurse Jackie — to star in a new sitcom, RadarOnline said Monday. His role will be similar (read: exactly the same) to his character on Two and a Half Men, only raunchier, a spywitness shares.

“It’s still a risk, but the risk is worth it because so many people are interested in Charlie and his wacky life they are bound to watch the show. Networks and cable are bidding on the show right now, with TBS being the front runner,” the insider adds. “[Lionsgate Television] has committed to ten episodes up front with the option to pick-up and produce 90 more episodes if the ratings prove to be successful. This means the sitcom could be on TV for 8 years, which is a long time!”

While he won’t be getting anywhere near his monstrous US$2 million-per-episode Two and a Half Men rate, if the show’s a hit, Sheen will make more money than ever before. Imagine all the completely-legal shenanigans he can get up to with all that money!

Lionsgate has also optioned releasing Charlie’s recent live stage show that he embarked on after being fired. Meanwhile, Hollywood snitch Janet Charlton was on to something when she dished that Sheen’s Men character, Charlie Harper, would met the ultimate demise on the upcoming ninth season of the CBS sitcom. Warner Bros. producers have ordered that writers kill off the Harper character so that Sheen can never again appear on the show again, new reports claim. Ashton Kutcher will join the cast in a new lead role when Men returns to the small screen this fall.

SOURCE:

charlie sheen

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close