TV: CHARLIE SHEEN GETS NEW SITCOM

A new gig for newly-single Charlie Sheen: The dissed and dismissed Two and a Half Men actor is set to make his TV comeback — and we’re just as surprised as you are.

Sheen’s signed a new deal with Lionsgate Television — the studio behind TV hits such as Mad Men, Weeds, and Nurse Jackie — to star in a new sitcom, RadarOnline said Monday. His role will be similar (read: exactly the same) to his character on Two and a Half Men, only raunchier, a spywitness shares.

“It’s still a risk, but the risk is worth it because so many people are interested in Charlie and his wacky life they are bound to watch the show. Networks and cable are bidding on the show right now, with TBS being the front runner,” the insider adds. “[Lionsgate Television] has committed to ten episodes up front with the option to pick-up and produce 90 more episodes if the ratings prove to be successful. This means the sitcom could be on TV for 8 years, which is a long time!”

While he won’t be getting anywhere near his monstrous US$2 million-per-episode Two and a Half Men rate, if the show’s a hit, Sheen will make more money than ever before. Imagine all the completely-legal shenanigans he can get up to with all that money!

Lionsgate has also optioned releasing Charlie’s recent live stage show that he embarked on after being fired. Meanwhile, Hollywood snitch Janet Charlton was on to something when she dished that Sheen’s Men character, Charlie Harper, would met the ultimate demise on the upcoming ninth season of the CBS sitcom. Warner Bros. producers have ordered that writers kill off the Harper character so that Sheen can never again appear on the show again, new reports claim. Ashton Kutcher will join the cast in a new lead role when Men returns to the small screen this fall.

