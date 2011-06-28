gossip
Amber Rose Caught Cheating With Nicki Minaj's Boyfriend

Another day, another cheating scandal that involves Amber Rose. Word on the street is that Amber Rose was busted creeping with Nicki Minaj’s boyfriend Safaree. According to MTO, the bald beast was sending naked pics of herself to Safaree.

Here’s what went down:

“At Nickis birthday in Vegas on [December 9th] weekend, Nicki caught her boyfriend Safaree in Amber’s room . .. she knew something was going on.” And there’s more, “Later to find out by going into Safaree’s phone, [Nicki learned] that Amber was sending Safaree naked pictures of herself via bbm.”

Nicki initially BROKE IT OFF with Safaree. Safaree later CONVINCED Nicki that NOTHING happened between him and Amber . . . and that Amber was just a SMUT that was trying to GET WITH HIM. Nicki eventually BELIEVED Safaree and took him back.

But it doesn’t end there, Nicki hates Amber and gave explicit orders that no one in the Young Money crew is allowed to speak or associate themselves with Amber Rose.

﻿

