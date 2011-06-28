gossip
Beyonce Serves Up A Star-Studded Secret Album Launch Show

Beyonce won’t quit. Just a day after headlining the UK’s Glastonbury music festival, she held an exclusive album launch concert at London’s Shepherds Bush Empire for her new release “4” (out today).

She performed a medley of “Run The World (Girls),” “Best Thing I Never Had,” “1+1,” “Single Ladies” and “Halo” as friends and family watched on from a balcony.

In attendance were her hubby Jay-Z, his signee Rita Ora, best friend Gwyneth Paltrow, and mutual fan Adele, whose voice Beyonce has praised in the past.

Beyonce Covers UK’s Sunday Times: “I Was Born To Be A Star”

Beyonce Makes History At UK Glastonbury Festival [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Beyonce’s Target Commercial Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Hiatus [VIDEO]

