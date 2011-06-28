gossip
Home

Solange’s B’day Present From Beyonce? A Closet Full Of Shoes

Leave a comment

Beyonce surprised her little sister Solange with a surprise delivery of 25 pairs of designer shoes on her 25th birthday. The “Run The World” singer arranged to have luxury shoes from department stores Saks and Bergdorf in New York delivered them to her younger sis on her special day June 24.

Beyoncé is known for her generosity, she bought her husband, Jay-Z, a $2 million Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport car for his 41st birthday in December.

Note to my sister: You have 5 months to get your act together!

SOURCE

Beyonce Covers UK’s Sunday Times: “I Was Born To Be A Star”

Beyonce Makes History At UK Glastonbury Festival [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

submit to reddit

beyonce , solange

comments – add yours
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 7 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 1 year ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 1 year ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 1 year ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 1 year ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 1 year ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 1 year ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close