Solange’s B’day Present From Beyonce? A Closet Full Of Shoes

Beyonce surprised her little sister Solange with a surprise delivery of 25 pairs of designer shoes on her 25th birthday. The “Run The World” singer arranged to have luxury shoes from department stores Saks and Bergdorf in New York delivered them to her younger sis on her special day June 24.

Beyoncé is known for her generosity, she bought her husband, Jay-Z, a $2 million Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport car for his 41st birthday in December.

Note to my sister: You have 5 months to get your act together!

